WhatsApp working on audio chat feature on Android: What it means for users

The report shares a screenshot that shows a new waveforms icon which will be added to the chat header. Using the new icon, WhatsApp users will be able to initiate audio chats. Since the waveform icon implies the capability of real-time audio visualization, it is possible that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio waveforms. This will provide a minimalistic interface that allows users to view audio waveforms while navigating between their conversations.