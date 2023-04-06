WhatsApp working on Channels feature: What is it and how it will benefit users1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:53 PM IST
- Online platform WaBetaInfo spotted the Channels feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.6 update available on the Play Store.
WhatsApp is a popular messaging app used by billions of people worldwide. Meta keeps updating the app with new features to enhance the user experience. The company is now reportedly working on the ability to create channels on WhatsApp.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×