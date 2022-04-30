Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / App News /  WhatsApp working on multi-phone, tablet chatting. Details here

1 min read . 05:55 AM IST Livemint

  • This is a significant advance from the past when multi-devices could only be run via a desktop client or web browser

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that would let users chat with the same account on multiple phones, or on a phone and a tablet, as per a screen found in a beta version of the app by the site WABetaInfo. The screen gives instructions for registering the device you’re using as a “companion" by scanning a code with your main phone — though currently there doesn’t appear to be an actual code to scan.

This development comes after WhatsApp recently releasing its multi-device feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, it is now working on several improvements to allow users to link another mobile device in the most recent version of the beta. This is a significant advance from the past when multi-devices could only be run via a desktop client or web browser.

As per reports from Mashable, WhatsApp appears to be developing a feature that will allow users to talk with the same account on different phones, or a phone and a tablet. The screen instructs you to register the device you're using as a 'companion' by scanning a code with your primary phone, however, there doesn't appear to be one to scan right now.

While it is currently unclear if this feature will be available on iOS, but priorities suggest it would be available.

In November 2021, WhatsApp released Linked Devices as a public beta and has been upgrading the app since then. Although WhatsApp's Linked Devices feature allows users to use their account on a variety of devices already, it currently only supports PCs as secondary devices and is ineffectual for people with additional mobile phones and tablets.