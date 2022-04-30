WhatsApp working on multi-phone, tablet chatting. Details here

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that would let users chat with the same account on multiple phones, or on a phone and a tablet, as per a screen found in a beta version of the app by the site WABetaInfo. The screen gives instructions for registering the device you’re using as a “companion" by scanning a code with your main phone — though currently there doesn’t appear to be an actual code to scan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}