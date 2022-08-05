WhatsApp works on new security feature to combat fraud issue

According to a report in WABetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature called the login approval prompts. This feature is aimed to make the messaging platform more secure.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As WhatsApp becomes an integral part of our lives, the world’s most popular messaging platform has also widely attracted many scams and fraud activities over the platform. Scamsters try to seek unauthorized access to user accounts. To enhance security, WhatsApp is offering two-step verification. Although many users are unaware of it and do not use this feature. WhatsApp users often end up giving their six-digit two-factor passcode to scammers and frauds.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As WhatsApp becomes an integral part of our lives, the world’s most popular messaging platform has also widely attracted many scams and fraud activities over the platform. Scamsters try to seek unauthorized access to user accounts. To enhance security, WhatsApp is offering two-step verification. Although many users are unaware of it and do not use this feature. WhatsApp users often end up giving their six-digit two-factor passcode to scammers and frauds.
According to a report in WABetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature called the login approval prompts. This feature is aimed to make the messaging platform more secure. The upcoming feature is still under development, claims the report. Till now, there is no information about when the new feature launched.
According to a report in WABetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature called the login approval prompts. This feature is aimed to make the messaging platform more secure. The upcoming feature is still under development, claims the report. Till now, there is no information about when the new feature launched.
It is believed that WhatsApp's upcoming feature would be arriving on its Beta channel on Play Store before a public rollout. According to the report, this upcoming feature from WhatsApp will feature a login prompt on the current device when users try to move their WhatsApp account to a new device. Further, the users would only have to approve the request to initiate any kind of process for the device transfer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is believed that WhatsApp's upcoming feature would be arriving on its Beta channel on Play Store before a public rollout. According to the report, this upcoming feature from WhatsApp will feature a login prompt on the current device when users try to move their WhatsApp account to a new device. Further, the users would only have to approve the request to initiate any kind of process for the device transfer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, in case a scammer tries to access any WhatsApp account from a new device, the account holder would have the option to deny such fraud requests. The report also claimed that the login prompt window is expected to show other important details like the time and device details from which the request has been sent.
Additionally, in case a scammer tries to access any WhatsApp account from a new device, the account holder would have the option to deny such fraud requests. The report also claimed that the login prompt window is expected to show other important details like the time and device details from which the request has been sent.
Reportedly, it is also suggested that the device login approval window might eventually replace the current SMS-based login process of WhatsApp. Currently, the SMS-based login procedure should be used as a safety net by users to fall back on when they do not have access to their existing devices. It is also believed that the messaging platform would integrate this feature with its upcoming compassion mode, allowing the users to access their accounts on secondary devices like tablet or phone.
Reportedly, it is also suggested that the device login approval window might eventually replace the current SMS-based login process of WhatsApp. Currently, the SMS-based login procedure should be used as a safety net by users to fall back on when they do not have access to their existing devices. It is also believed that the messaging platform would integrate this feature with its upcoming compassion mode, allowing the users to access their accounts on secondary devices like tablet or phone.
As per the report, other meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook have already come with a similar feature to curb scams and frauds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the report, other meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook have already come with a similar feature to curb scams and frauds.