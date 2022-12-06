WhatsApp's brings Messenger like feature for some iOS users: All details here

Earlier, in any WhatsApp chat , everytime a user had sent any text, the message was visible below the contact’s name, as saved by the user. Now, with the latest update, users will be able to see the profile picture of the participant who has sent the message in a group chat.
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, has been adding new features for the past month now. This time the platform has released a new feature which shows the profile pictures of users that are part of a group near their message, just like Facebook messenger.
This group chat feature has been spotted by a handful of iOS users as of now. It is expected that WhatsApp will soon launch this feature for all its users.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to test its disappearing messages shortcut button. The company introduced the feature for some of its Android beta testers.
Reportedly, WhatsApp was working on redesigning its latest disappearing messages section in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.9 update. The feature has eased off to mark both new and old chats as disappearing threads. Moreover, the 2.22.25.10 update for disappearing messages section is available for more testers. Interestingly, the messaging app is launching an additional entry point for its disappearing messages feature.
As per a report by WABetaInfo, some of the testers accessed the new feature after downloading the updated version of WhatsApp beta for Android (2.22.25.11 version).
The new shortcut feature can be accessed from the Manage Storage section and it is claimed to be a space-saving tool. It will be easy to mark both new and old chats as ‘disappearing threads’ after using this new section.
Moreover, reports suggest that users can set disappearing messages with a timer for automatically deleting irrelevant media. Users will also be able to get the option to configure this feature in their privacy settings or by opening chat info. WhatsApp is also reportedly letting some users use their account on more than one device. According to a report by BGR, the instant messaging platform is allowing beta testers to link their WhatsApp account with a second device i.e. tablet.
