The instant messaging app, WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding a new feature which will allow users create “communities" in its future update. The new communities feature will give group admins a bit more control and they will be able to link groups together.

So what’s exactly is new in this update? WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo reported, “WhatsApp is working on an introduction for Communities, in a future update. What is a Community on WhatsApp? It is a private place where group admins have more control over some groups on WhatsApp, available in a future update of the app. It is like a group chat and group admins are able to link other groups in the Community."

The feature is currently under development but was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.4.0.75 update. The WhatsApp Communities feature is said to make it easier for group admins to manage various groups by combining them at one place for easier access. Furthermore, with the Communities feature, admins will be able to reach out to all group members at once.

As per a report, “the first tool available to group admins to help them manage their WhatsApp groups better: it will be possible to reach everyone at once by sending messages to all participants of those groups linked to the community."

Meanwhile, the same introduction has been already spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android as well, "unfortunately, this feature is not available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and WhatsApp beta for Android because it’s under development. There will be an updated article when there is news, the report said.

