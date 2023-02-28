WhatsApp's iPhone update lets you turn photos into stickers: Here's how it works
- According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes in WhatsApp, the iOS version of the app has silently added a new feature that enables users to easily convert their gallery photos into WhatsApp stickers without relying on any third-party apps.
WhatsApp has allowed users to create custom sticker packs since 2018. However, creating custom stickers was not natively integrated into the app and required users to rely on third-party apps to add stickers to WhatsApp. Now, in its latest update, WhatsApp has made the sticker-making process much easier by allowing users to convert any photo into a sticker directly from the app on their iPhone.
