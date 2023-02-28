WhatsApp's iPhone update lets you turn photos into stickers: Here's how it works

WhatsApp has allowed users to create custom sticker packs since 2018. However, creating custom stickers was not natively integrated into the app and required users to rely on third-party apps to add stickers to WhatsApp. Now, in its latest update, WhatsApp has made the sticker-making process much easier by allowing users to convert any photo into a sticker directly from the app on their iPhone.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes in WhatsApp, the iOS version of the app has silently added a new feature that enables users to easily convert their gallery photos into WhatsApp stickers without relying on any third-party apps.

Moreover, the report suggests that this feature is now available on version 23.3.77 of WhatsApp for iPhone and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

WhatsApp users on iPhone can now enjoy a native custom sticker maker feature. To use this feature, users can select a photo from their iPhone album and convert it into a WhatsApp sticker. However, the process is not as straightforward as it seems.

The process for creating custom stickers on WhatsApp for iPhone is not a built-in feature. Rather, the app leverages the capabilities of iOS 16’s API to separate the subject from an image through long-pressing and drag-and-drop gestures.

After separating the subject, users can drag and drop it into a WhatsApp conversation to create a sticker. However, it's important to note that this feature is only available on iPhones running iOS 16 or later. Older iOS versions do not support this functionality, so users on iOS 15 or below will not be able to use this new feature on WhatsApp.

To create custom stickers on WhatsApp for iPhone, users need to follow these steps:

STEP1. Open the Photos app on the iPhone.

STEP2. Select a photo and long-press on it to separate the subject from the image.

STEP3. Drag and drop the subject into any WhatsApp conversation.

STEP4. WhatsApp will prompt the user to convert the subject into a sticker.

STEP5.Once the sticker is created, it can be found in the WhatsApp sticker collection and can be used for other conversations as well.

It is important to note that this feature is currently only available for iPhone users running iOS 16 or above.