Meanwhile, according to a monthly report published earlier this week, WhatsApp banned 18.58 lakh Indian accounts in January on the basis of complaints received from users through its grievances division and the company's own mechanism to prevent and detect law violators. WhatsApp received grievances against 495 Indian accounts which appealed to ban 285 accounts, out of which 24 were banned. The majority of the 18.58 lakh accounts were banned based on harmful behaviour detected through tools and resources deployed by the company in its app.