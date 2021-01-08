WhatsApp’s new data sharing rules leading users to explore alternative platforms

NEW DELHI : An update to messaging service WhatsApp’s terms of service has created unrest among users, raising questions about how the platform uses and shares user data.

The new terms of service informed users that their data, including media uploaded to WhatsApp, would be shared with its parent company Facebook. “As part of the Facebook family of companies, WhatsApp receives information from, and shares information with, this family of companies," the policy said. “We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them, to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services and their offerings."

“The number of people now looking to shift out of WhatsApp to Signal/Telegram is crazy. This could be Signals moment. And that's a good thing. I have two groups (for now) discussing a move. One has moved," Nikhil Pahwa, founder of digital news website Medianama, wrote on Twitter.

Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, who recently became the richest man in the world, was amongst the first to ask users to move to Signal after the update. Musk’s tweet was retweeted by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Edward Snowden as well. Users have moved away from the platform globally in numbers large enough to crash competitor Signal’s servers temporarily.

To be sure, it may still be too early to gauge the impact this change will have on WhatsApp’s user base in India.

Despite widespread criticism on social media, WhatsApp’s download numbers stay ahead of alternatives Telegram and Signal. According to data from Sensor Tower, Telegram generated 560,000 downloads from India (on both Android and iOS) on January 6 and 7, while Signal generated only 8,400 downloads. WhatsApp, on the other hand, generated 768,000 downloads on the two days.

On the other hand, Telegram and Signal generated 1.6 million and 17,000 downloads, respectively, between January 1 to 6 from India, on both Android and iOS. Telegram’s downloads increased by 14% over the previous seven days, while Signals grew by 79%, on a smaller base. WhatsApp, in turn generated 2.4 million downloads in the same period, increasing its numbers by 20% compared to the previous seven day period.

The world’s largest messaging app has over two billion users worldwide (over 400 million in India), while Telegram founder Paul Durov, said in December that the platform was “approaching" 500 million users globally. Signal’s exact user base is unknown, but the app has over 10 million downloads on Android worldwide.

While it’s unclear how many users have left WhatsApp, the Signal app encountered crashes due to the influx of users. “Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there," the company said on Twitter yesterday. Signal sends verification codes to users in order for them to register on the platform.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has faced privacy concerns.

The difference this time is that concerns are being raised over how WhatsApp shares data with Facebook, rather than whether messages on the platforms are encrypted and can be read by third parties or hackers. The company clarified in a statement that the update to its policy doesn’t change its data sharing principles.

“We updated the privacy policy to describe that going forward businesses can choose to receive secure hosting services from our parent company Facebook to help manage their communications with their customers on WhatsApp. Though of course, it remains up to the user whether or not they want to message with a business on WhatsApp. The update does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with Facebook and does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world," the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via