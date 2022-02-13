Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has announced that it is currently working on a new feature that will allow its users the ability to set cover photos on WhatsApp profile.

According to WABetaInfo, it is working on a new way to manage WhatsApp Catalog, “WhatsApp is now working on another feature for WhatsApp Business accounts: the ability to set a cover photo, available in a future update!"

The new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp Business. WABetaInfo has informed that it is not planned for the standard WhatsApp user accounts. “When the feature is enabled for beta testers, there will be some changes in your Business profile settings," WABetaInfo noted.

This feature will be enabled through addition of a camera button in the business settings. “WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in your Business Settings: you can select a photo or take a new one to use as the cover photo."

This will allow other users, including the standard WhatsApp user accounts visiting the new business profile to view the cover photo. This will work even if the screenshot has been taken from WhatsApp Business for iOS, “WhatsApp is planning to introduce the same feature on WhatsApp Business for Android as well."

As the latest feature is still under development, the release date has not been revealed yet. However, the users will be informed about any new story that will be out when the feature is available for beta testers, WABetaInfo informed.

The Meta-owned app has been coming up with several fresh updates for the platform lately, including messaging app enabling new WhatsApp Camera UI for the iOS users. WhatsApp has redesigned the switch camera icon as well. In addition, there was a horizontal bar with your recent pictures in your gallery, at the bottom of the screen. The horizontal media bar has been now replaced with a new button that directly opens your gallery.

