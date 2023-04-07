Who is listening when you are talking to ChatGPT, Bard?3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
- Data privacy concern have plagued employers, and subscribers of this immensely famous chatbots. From Italy imposing a temporary ban to Samsung noting a data breach, chatbots may be a conundrum to be treaded carefully
The surging progress of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also given rise to potential risks - that range from plagiarism, eating away of jobs, data leaks, data breaches, hallucinations and data privacy.
