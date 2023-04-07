Who is listening when you are talking to ChatGPT, Bard?

The surging progress of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also given rise to potential risks - that range from plagiarism, eating away of jobs, data leaks, data breaches, hallucinations and data privacy.
When you are talking to chatbots like Alexa, or the immensely famous Microsoft backed OpenAI 's ChatGPT, who is listening to you?
Several companies have claped down on the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT that first kicked off Big Tech’s AI arms race, due to compliance concerns related to employees’ use of third-party software.
OpenAI has earlier last month informed that they had to take the ChatGPT offline on 20 March, after the AI started leaking other people's transaction details, and allowed others to see the subject lines from other users’ chat history.
The same bug, now fixed, also made it possible “for some users to see another active user’s first and last name, email address, payment address, the last four digits (only) of a credit card number, and credit card expiration date," OpenAI said in a blog post.
Who has access to my private data on AI chatbots?
Following ChatGPT, Google and Microsoft have also rolled out AI tools which work the same way and are powered by large language models that are trained on vast troves of online data.
A recent Samsung employee data leak on AI chatbot, Italy imposing a temporary ban citing data privacy issues, really leaves one wondering where is my data getting stored when I have opened up to an AI?
Steve Mills, the chief AI ethics officer at Boston Consulting Group, told CNN that the biggest privacy concern that most companies have around these tools is the “inadvertent disclosure of sensitive information."