WHO new Covid-19 Android app listed on Google Play Store

World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier this year launched a Play Store application in the month of April focusing on disseminating information regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation had, however, taken it down claiming that it wasn’t a stable build.

WHO has now listed its application called ‘WHO Covid-19 Updates" on the Google Play Store but the listing still mentions it as an initial public release. The new app on Play Store, spotted by HT Tech, will provide the latest Covid-19 guidance & updates from the World Health Organization.

The application will offer Covid-19 facts and safety advice from the trusted medical source. Android smartphone users will also be updated with the latest scientific findings on the application. WHO will also be working with regional experts in order to provide relevant information. According to the listing the app will help with the following:

• Know the symptoms, and learn how to protect yourself and your community

• Register for real-time notifications for your location

• Follow the latest news about COVID-19 from the WHO and its partners

• Find ways to help out

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via