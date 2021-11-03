How Bored Apes are shaking up the NFT space

Like the founder of Bitcoin, the creators of Bored Apes and Yuga Labs also chose to hide their real identities behind pseudonyms — Gordon Goner, Gargamel, No Sass, and Emperor Tomato Ketchup. According to interviews with various publications, Gordon Goner is the “chief Ape" in this business. Their website says that one of their first goals was to “pay back our moms", which could be an indicator of their age. The NFT universe is no stranger to younger audiences. For instance, 13-year-old Indian artist Laya Mathiraksha has sold NFTs worth lakhs of rupees on the WazirX NFT platform.