Why Twitter does not want you to share tweets screenshots?2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 05:00 PM IST
- The new feature is the platform’s effort to improve engagement and bring more users to Twitter.
Listen to this article
Microblogging platform Twitter is reportedly asking users not to take screenshots of tweets. Instead, it is notifying users to share a link to the tweet. First shared by security researcher and reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is displaying a prompt to its user when they take a screenshot of any tweet. ‘Share Tweet instead?’, the notification reads with two buttons: Copy link and Share Tweet.