Microblogging platform Twitter is reportedly asking users not to take screenshots of tweets. Instead, it is notifying users to share a link to the tweet. First shared by security researcher and reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is displaying a prompt to its user when they take a screenshot of any tweet. ‘Share Tweet instead?’, the notification reads with two buttons: Copy link and Share Tweet.

“Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet," Wong writes in her post. The new feature, it seems, is the platform’s effort to improve engagement and bring more users to Twitter.

Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet pic.twitter.com/vwFYNsf003 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 6, 2022

A Twitter official has confirmed to The Verge that the prompt is a test with a small group of iOS users. The pop-up is part of an update that the company is testing to get more people to use Twitter. The new feature is among many things that Twitter is doing to grow users. In August this year, the microblogging platform announced a test that allows potential new users to test out Twitter without making an account. The test also allows users to share tweets with others, even if they are not on Twitter.

Recently, Twitter has started rolling out the Edit Tweet button to its users. The feature is currently available only in select countries for select users only. As announced by Twitter, Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to use the “Edit Tweet" feature. The feature is coming to the US soon, the company says. For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature. At present, users have to delete a tweet and republish a new tweet to fix typos. Most of the social media platforms such as Facebook, Reddit, and Pinterest, have for years offered features allowing users to edit posts.