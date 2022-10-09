Why Twitter does not want you to share tweets screenshots?

Recently, Twitter has started rolling out the Edit Tweet button to its users. The feature is currently available only in select countries for select users only. As announced by Twitter, Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to use the “Edit Tweet" feature. The feature is coming to the US soon, the company says. For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature. At present, users have to delete a tweet and republish a new tweet to fix typos. Most of the social media platforms such as Facebook, Reddit, and Pinterest, have for years offered features allowing users to edit posts.