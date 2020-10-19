Will super apps become as popular in India as they have in Southeast Asia?

Even as the lockdowns lifted, this behaviour appears to have persisted and people are continuing to use digital services. These apps will very soon be providing new services for example banking, wealth management, selling cinema ticket, accommodation and flights.Morgan Stanley researcher Mark Goodridge estimates that the size of the super app market in Southeast Asia is currently worth about USD 4 billion. This is expected to accelerate almost six times to USD 23 billion by 2025. He adds that the future of super apps will be driven by fintech, digital banking and e-commerce, besides ride booking, ride-sharing and food delivery which are the main services today.Huge investments are however still required for the Southeast Asian super apps. Winners in the Southeast Asia super app race need to have access to more capital. In his report, Goodridge suggests that these companies will have to fork out twice the money they have already spent.