Will you get back your in-app purchases with PUBG Mobile India?

When PUBG Mobile was banned in India, players from the country also lost in-app purchases they had made for equipment and accessories in the game. While the PUBG Corporation , today, announced that it will be making a whole new game for India, called PUBG Mobile India , it’s unclear whether players will get these purchases back. And it seems it will remain that way for a while.

“PUBG MOBILE INDIA is a new app/game released by PUBG Corporation to allow our devoted Indian fans & new ones, who will enjoy it, to continuously enjoy the PUBG gameplay content. More information on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be released at a later date," the company told Mint in a statement answering the question of in-app purchases.

According to an executive close to the company, what to do with in-app purchases has been a question officials are pondering. Since the company is promoting the game as a “new" app, giving players back their purchases might be seen as a link between the new and the old game. The Indian government banned the old game citing national security concerns around it after border clashes with China.

Industry insiders say that PUBG Mobile was amongst the highest revenue grossing smartphone games in India, rivaled only by fantasy sports unicorn Dream11. According to app analytics firm Sensor Tower, India was the game’s biggest market (outside China) in terms of downloads before the ban. The game surpassed $3.5 billion in revenues globally in September and India accounts for 1.2% of the global spending on the game.

The South Korean company had taken over publishing control for the game earlier this year, after the Indian government banned it in the country. The company also said, today, that its parent company — Krafton Inc — will be spending $100 million on the country’s esports industry, while PUBG Corporation itself will set up offices in India and hire over 100 employees here.

