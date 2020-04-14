Wondering what shows, movies to watch online? These apps can help you decide

With the covid-19 pandemic and its ensuing extended lockdown, people are left to stay in thier homes andmaintain social distancing.

However, a lot of people specially the millennials can stream a lot of stuff from the online streaming services.

In India, with the launch of Disney+Hotstar, which brings all the Disney+ original content to the market the battle to grab eyeballs has just got more intense and it will compete with existing services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and others.

While the abundance of streaming services is good news it can often be confusing to figure out where a particular piece of content is available and more importantly, whether a movie or TV show is worth watching.

There are services that can make this sorting process easier. Here’s a look at three you can consider:

JustWatch

This is the most popular service out there and available on the web, and there are dedicated apps on Android and iOS as well. There’s no doubt that JustWatch has seen a jump in traffic ever since the covid-19 lockdowns began. In mid-March, the company saw a 60 percent jump in traffic from India, in countries like Spain, France, and Italy it has seen a jump of more than 100 percent in traffic.

Flixjini

Flixjini is an India-based content discovery platform for movies and series across all major streaming providers. Flixjini was recently limited to the web, but the company has now introduced Android and iOS apps as well.

The app is India-focused and when you set up you can also choose from several language options such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Asian Foreign Language, European Foreign Languages and Indian regional languages.

Another good aspect is that Flixjini will show the monthly cost of a streaming service when you search for the content. For instance, if a show is available on Amazon Prime Video, it reflects the monthly cost as well for the service.

Reelgood

Reelgood is another popular service to consider, though this does not have such a strong India focus. When setting up you can add the list of services you subscribe to and it will showcase and recommend content from there. From an India perspective, there is Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Apple TV+. ReelGood has plenty of recommendations, but the focus is more for the US market, so it might not be so relevant for Indian audiences.