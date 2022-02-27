With the game gaining traction in the media, Wordle is back today with another word for you to find. Today's solution may or may not be easy for you, don’t let that break your streak because you have come to the right place. February 27 Wordle 253 appears to be an interesting one.

This popular word game that has become a social media sensation, with the New York Times acquiring it, over 5 million players globally play this game on a daily basis. The game is free to play and it permits players six attempts. The game will let you know if you are right or wrong. When you insert the correct alphabet in its right position, the box turns green, but what happens if you guess the right alphabet but in a wrong position? The box turns yellow. Take this as the direction you may need to take ahead.

Just in case, you are also stuck with today’s puzzle and need to check the hints or solutions, here’s is all you need to know:

Wordle 253 clues for today, February 27:

- The word begins with C

- The word includes only one vowel

Wordle solution for today, February 27:

The answer for today’s Wordle puzzle is CHANT.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.