Wordle 253 for February 27: Check today's hints, solution

This popular word game that has become a social media sensation, with the New York Times acquiring it, over 5 million players globally play this game on a daily basis. The game is free to play and it permits players six attempts. The game will let you know if you are right or wrong. When you insert the correct alphabet in its right position, the box turns green, but what happens if you guess the right alphabet but in a wrong position? The box turns yellow. Take this as the direction you may need to take ahead.