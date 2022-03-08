OPEN APP
Home / Technology / App News /  Wordle 262 Answer for 8 March 2022: Check hints for word puzzle game
Listen to this article

Wordle 262 Answer for 8 March 2022: If you are a Wordle addict, today's answers might bring a little smile of relief. After a tough one yesterday, today's one is comparatively easier to crack. For the word puzzle, which is currently owned by The New York Times, as usual, you get 6 attempts to take the guess with the coloured boxes providing you crucial clues.  

The five-lettered word game has become an instant hit after its launch. Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application.

Check today's answer: 

1) The word two vowels

2) The word contains repeating letters

3) The word begins with the letter S and ends with T

4) The word rhymes with the word "Wheat."

We are hoping you would have solved the puzzle by now. If not, the solution for March 8 is "Sweet."

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout