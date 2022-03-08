Wordle 262 Answer for 8 March 2022: Check hints for word puzzle game

Wordle 262 Answer for 8 March 2022: Check hints for word puzzle game1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
- After a tough one yesterday, Tuesday's Wordle is an easy nut to crack
Wordle 262 Answer for 8 March 2022: If you are a Wordle addict, today's answers might bring a little smile of relief. After a tough one yesterday, today's one is comparatively easier to crack. For the word puzzle, which is currently owned by The New York Times, as usual, you get 6 attempts to take the guess with the coloured boxes providing you crucial clues.
The five-lettered word game has become an instant hit after its launch. Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application.
Check today's answer:
1) The word two vowels
2) The word contains repeating letters
3) The word begins with the letter S and ends with T
4) The word rhymes with the word "Wheat."
We are hoping you would have solved the puzzle by now. If not, the solution for March 8 is "Sweet."
