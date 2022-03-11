Wordle 265 for March 11 2022: For all the word game lovers, Wordle brings another interesting word for the day. Today's word may seem a little complicated after the easy word answers in the past two days. So, after the easy test yesterday, today's one may be comparatively tougher to crack. And as you know, the word puzzle allows you six attempts to take the guess with the coloured boxes offering you crucial clues.

Wordle was created by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle word for game lovers. And Wardle was right because the game attracted success after it was introduced to the rest of the world. Imagine in November last year, only 90 people played it. Since then, the game has attracted many millions of users across the globe. The massive success led to the New York Times buying it for an "undisclosed" seven-figure sum. The acquisition was not particularly welcomed by its users wondering if the NYT was trying to make their beloved Wordle harder, nevertheless the five-lettered word game became an instant hit after its launch. Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for word game lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application.

Check today's answer:

1) The word 1 vowel in it

2) The word starts with the letter W

3) The word is both a verb and a noun

4) The word ends with H

5) It is something we use everyday

Wordle 265 Answer for March 11, 2022: If you still have not managed to figure this out and need a little help, the solution for March 11 is "WATCH."

