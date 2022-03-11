Wordle 265 for March 11: Check today's puzzle hints, solution

Wordle was created by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle word for game lovers. And Wardle was right because the game attracted success after it was introduced to the rest of the world. Imagine in November last year, only 90 people played it. Since then, the game has attracted many millions of users across the globe. The massive success led to the New York Times buying it for an "undisclosed" seven-figure sum. The acquisition was not particularly welcomed by its users wondering if the NYT was trying to make their beloved Wordle harder, nevertheless the five-lettered word game became an instant hit after its launch. Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for word game lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application.