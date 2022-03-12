Wordle 266 for March 12: Check here for today's hints, solution

If you are an avid word game lover, chances are you already know how to play Wordle, but if you are new to the game, here's how it works: The game begins with an empty grid allowing players six chances to figure out a different five-letter word each day. When you guess a word, the letter tiles will show up in one of three colours. If the tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

