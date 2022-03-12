Wordle 266 for March 12: Check here for today's hints, solution

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Today's word is an easy one and it is highly likely that most users have already solved the puzzle. Just in case, you are having trouble finding the word of the day, here are the clues
Wordle is back with another word of the day for the puzzle lovers. The latest Wordle puzzle is available for the next 24-hours, after which it will be replaced with a new word puzzle. In case you are struggling to solve Wordle 266 for March 12, below you will find the selection of hints and the solution. After a tough word yesterday, Wordle seems to be going the easy route for today's challenge. It highly likely that most of the users have already guessed the word correctly. Just in case, you are having trouble finding the word of the day, then you have landed on the right page.
If you are an avid word game lover, chances are you already know how to play Wordle, but if you are new to the game, here's how it works: The game begins with an empty grid allowing players six chances to figure out a different five-letter word each day. When you guess a word, the letter tiles will show up in one of three colours. If the tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.
In this article we have garnered some hints and clues to help you with the guessing game as Wordle itself doesn’t provide any hints to the users. Here are the clues and hints.
Wordle 266 March 12: Hints and Clues
Today's word has two vowels in it
It starts with a T
The word ends with a Y
The word is both a noun and an adverb
Biggest hint: The word is already used in this story several times and that’s the best clue to guess the word.