Wordle 267 for March 13: Check out today's hints, clues and solution

Time for another round of Wordle game on a Sunday. Surprisingly, today's word was not the easiest one to find after two consecutive days of comparatively easy ride. The latest Wordle puzzle is available for the next 24-hours, after which it will be replaced with a new word puzzle. In case you are struggling to solve Wordle 267 for March 13, below you will find the selection of hints, clues and also the solution. If you are a veteran word game player, chances are you have already guessed the answer for today. Just in case, you are having trouble finding the word of the day, then you have landed on the right page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So how does Wordle work?

Most game lovers have played some version of the game at some point in their lives, so the game may appear simple to play, though whether or not you can puzzle out each word is another matter entirely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The game starts out simple: You visit the Wordle website, then you find these blocks—six rows of five blocks each. You have a total of six guesses to get the correct word and win. All correct letters that are in the wrong spot will show up yellow. Incorrect letters will show up grey. And letters that are both correct and in the right spot will show up green.

Here are the hints for Wordle 267

1. Today's word has two vowels

2. It starts with F and ends with an S

3. It is a very commonly used word on a daily basis

4. The word is a noun and a verb

Are you ready for the answer?

Wordle 267 March 13 answer is ‘Focus’.



