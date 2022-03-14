As the new week begins, Wordle is here with yet another puzzle for the word game lovers. After comparatively easier puzzles over the weekend, today's word is an interesting one. So players may need a hint or two to get through to the answer. The latest Wordle puzzle is available for the next 24-hours, after which it will be replaced with a new word puzzle. In case you are struggling to solve Wordle 268 for March 14, below you will find the selection of hints, clues and also the solution. If you have been playing the viral word game for sometime, chances are you have already guessed the answer for today. Just in case, you are having trouble finding the word of the day, then you have landed on the right page.

How to play Wordle

The Wordle rules are simple: A player gets six chances to guess a five-letter randomly generated word, with coloured squares giving crucial clues. If the box turns green after you choose a word, it means the correct alphabet is in the right position. A yellow box means the letter is correct but at the wrong place. Grey squares would mean wrong alphabet in the wrong place.

Wordle 268 hints and clues for March 14:

1. The word has one vowel

2. Today's word has no alphabets repeating

3. The vowel used is E

4. One of the usages of the word is to refer to extraction of metal from rock

Wordle 268 solution for March 14:

If you are still struggling to find the answer, the word you are looking for is 'SMELT'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.