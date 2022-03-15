Wordle is back with another interesting word of the day and today's Wordle answer is a puzzle indeed. While many may not find it that tough but it definitely will have a few people stumped. Is it harder than as yesterday's Wordle 268 ? No, but it will definitely leave few people guessing. The latest Wordle puzzle is available for the next 24-hours, after which it will be replaced with a new word puzzle. In case you are struggling to solve Wordle 269 for March 15, below you will find the selection of hints, clues and also the solution.

How to play the game

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

According to a New York Times report, Wardle created the game for his partner Palak Shah, who likes playing word games. As a new word can be solved every day, Worlde is a great way to test your vocabulary.

Wordle 269 hints:

Today's Wordle puzzle has three vowels in it. It starts with T The word ends with E One of the vowels repeat twice in today's word

Wordle 269 answer for the day:

The answer for today's puzzle is ‘TEASE’. It means to make fun of, pester or irritate. It can also refer to the process of slowly disentangle or make a very small movement of something.

