Wordle 270 for 16 March: Check here for today's clues and solution

Wordle is back with another interesting word of the day and today's Wordle answer is unique indeed.
Wordle is back with another interesting word of the day and today's Wordle answer is unique indeed. While many may not find it that tough but it definitely will have a few people stumped. It will definitely leave few people guessing.
The latest Wordle puzzle is available for the next 24-hours, after which it will be replaced with a new word puzzle. The five-lettered word game has become an instant hit after its launch. Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application.
In case you are struggling to solve Wordle 270 for 16 March, below you will find the selection of hints, clues and also the solution.
Wardle initially created the game for himself and his partner to play, eventually making it public in October 2021. The game gained a large amount of popularity in December 2021 after Wardle added the ability for players to copy their daily results as emoji squares, which were widely shared on Twitter.
How to play the game
Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
As a new word can be solved every day, Worlde is a great way to test your vocabulary.
Wordle 270 hints
Today's Wordle puzzle has two vowels in it.
It starts with C
The word ends with R
The word is commonly used in the restaurant business
It sounds almost the same as the McQueen's Tow truck mate in the 2006 Disney movie Cars
Wordle 270 answer
The answer for today's puzzle is ‘CATER’. It means to provide people with food and drink at a social event or other gathering.
