Wordle’s claim at being the best word game ever, in five charts

Is Wordle the best word game ever and the worthiest successor of Scrabble and Crossword? Publishers and scholars see Wordle’s virality in the unique pandemic context. Crosswords, which were invented in 1913, entered NYT only in 1942 as “a diversion from the tough news" during World War II, NYT communications director Jordan Cohen told Mint. “Today we face a similar difficult world and our games provide that diversion again—that sense that you might not be able to solve all the world's problems, but for ten minutes to an hour you can solve this, find something humorous, and maybe even a connection with others you might not otherwise have," Cohen added, calling Wordle “a delightful and wildly popular game".