X launches video clipping tool that lets creators turn long videos into short clips and earn rewards

X on Monday introduced a new video clipping feature as part of its efforts to attract more influencers and strengthen its creator ecosystem. The feature enables users to choose scenes from a longer video, trim them into smaller sections and upload them straight to the platform. The move aims to encourage more content sharing, boost audience engagement and increase revenue for creators.

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Users can also comment on clips before sharing with the new tool. X's official X Creators announcement says that all clips will feature a ‘Clip from’ label that will redirect users to the original video. This will guide viewers to the original creator and other creations they may want to view, without leaving the platform.

X introduces a clipping tool with original video links

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With the new feature, users can pick their favourite moments from videos and turn them into shorter content. The tool is designed to make video editing and sharing easier, without requiring users to switch to third-party applications.

Users can "grab your favourite moment from any video, add your take and post it without leaving X," said X. The announcement was shared through the official @XCreators account.

It will also keep a reference to the original video in the 'Clip from' label. This may enable the original creator to be visible when others share snippets of their work.

Creators and clippers can earn through video views The clipping feature has also been integrated with X's Original Content Rewards programme. Clips can be viewed, and the original creators, as well as users, also have a chance to earn from their views if they fulfil the programme's eligibility requirements.

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Rewards, as per the X official support document, depend on the level of audience engagement and eligibility requirements. However, the programme is not automatically available to every user.

Clipping is now an increasingly used method to promote influencers and brands. Some content creators and businesses collaborate with specific clipping companies to repurpose long videos into short-form content, thereby reaching a broader audience and achieving greater visibility, as reported by Forbes in February 2026.

X continues to expand its creator-focused features The new launch comes as part of a few such moves by X to compete with video-sharing and subscription-based platforms. The company introduced long-form video uploads in December 2022, when it was still known as Twitter. It later rolled out longer articles for Premium subscribers, enabling users to share content outside of the platform's character limit.

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In March this year, X launched exclusive threads, allowing creators to create parts of their posts behind a paywall for subscribers. In July, it also launched a livestreaming studio and announced a $1 million fund to support creators who livestream on the platform.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.