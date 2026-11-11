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X launches video clipping tool that lets creators turn long videos into short clips and earn rewards

X has launched a video clipping feature that allows users to turn longer videos into short clips, add commentary and share them directly on the platform. Both original creators and eligible users who make clips can earn rewards based on video views through X's Original Content Rewards programme.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published11 Nov 2026, 09:57 AM IST
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X has launched a video clipping feature.
X has launched a video clipping feature.
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X on Monday introduced a new video clipping feature as part of its efforts to attract more influencers and strengthen its creator ecosystem. The feature enables users to choose scenes from a longer video, trim them into smaller sections and upload them straight to the platform. The move aims to encourage more content sharing, boost audience engagement and increase revenue for creators.

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Users can also comment on clips before sharing with the new tool. X's official X Creators announcement says that all clips will feature a ‘Clip from’ label that will redirect users to the original video. This will guide viewers to the original creator and other creations they may want to view, without leaving the platform.

X introduces a clipping tool with original video links

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With the new feature, users can pick their favourite moments from videos and turn them into shorter content. The tool is designed to make video editing and sharing easier, without requiring users to switch to third-party applications.

Users can "grab your favourite moment from any video, add your take and post it without leaving X," said X. The announcement was shared through the official @XCreators account.

It will also keep a reference to the original video in the 'Clip from' label. This may enable the original creator to be visible when others share snippets of their work.

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Creators and clippers can earn through video views

The clipping feature has also been integrated with X's Original Content Rewards programme. Clips can be viewed, and the original creators, as well as users, also have a chance to earn from their views if they fulfil the programme's eligibility requirements.

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Rewards, as per the X official support document, depend on the level of audience engagement and eligibility requirements. However, the programme is not automatically available to every user.

Clipping is now an increasingly used method to promote influencers and brands. Some content creators and businesses collaborate with specific clipping companies to repurpose long videos into short-form content, thereby reaching a broader audience and achieving greater visibility, as reported by Forbes in February 2026.

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X continues to expand its creator-focused features

The new launch comes as part of a few such moves by X to compete with video-sharing and subscription-based platforms. The company introduced long-form video uploads in December 2022, when it was still known as Twitter. It later rolled out longer articles for Premium subscribers, enabling users to share content outside of the platform's character limit.

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In March this year, X launched exclusive threads, allowing creators to create parts of their posts behind a paywall for subscribers. In July, it also launched a livestreaming studio and announced a $1 million fund to support creators who livestream on the platform.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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