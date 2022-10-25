Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
You may soon be able to add songs to your Instagram profile: Details

2 min read . 04:03 PM ISTLivemint
Instagram will allow users to add songs to their profile

  • An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the feature and said that it is an internal prototype at the moment. However, the feature is not being tested externally, he added.

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature to allow users to add songs to their Instagram profile. The feature is reported by popular tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information via a Twitter thread. According to the leakster, the featured song will appear on the profile page below the user's bio. He has shared screenshots of the upcoming feature’s prototype and adds that users are not allowed to play the featured song on the profile page at the present. But it is likely to change once the feature is rolled out to the end users.

An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the feature and said that it is an "internal prototype" at the moment. However, the feature is not being tested externally, he added.

Instagram, however, will not be the first social media company to bring the ability to add songs to its user’s profile. The feature has already been rolled out by MySpace social media platform in early 2000s.

As mentioned above, Instagram has not released the feature for its users yet. At present, it allows users to add music to Instagram Stories. Instagram users can either choose songs from the app’s library or they can also select songs from third-party apps like Spotify.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned photo sharing app has introduced new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden words. Announcing the features via a blog post, the company said that if you block someone, you will have the option to block additional accounts to make it difficult for stalkers to connect with you again. Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content for message requests and comments. According to the company, 40% fewer comments on average might be offensive. The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts. Every user would be able to turn the Settings on or off at any time and make a customized list with additional words, phases and emojis they might want to hide.

