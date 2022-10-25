You may soon be able to add songs to your Instagram profile: Details

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned photo sharing app has introduced new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden words. Announcing the features via a blog post, the company said that if you block someone, you will have the option to block additional accounts to make it difficult for stalkers to connect with you again. Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content for message requests and comments. According to the company, 40% fewer comments on average might be offensive. The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts. Every user would be able to turn the Settings on or off at any time and make a customized list with additional words, phases and emojis they might want to hide.