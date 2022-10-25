You may soon be able to add songs to your Instagram profile: Details

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature to allow users to add songs to their Instagram profile. The feature is reported by popular tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information via a Twitter thread. According to the leakster, the featured song will appear on the profile page below the user's bio. He has shared screenshots of the upcoming feature’s prototype and adds that users are not allowed to play the featured song on the profile page at the present. But it is likely to change once the feature is rolled out to the end users.
Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature to allow users to add songs to their Instagram profile. The feature is reported by popular tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information via a Twitter thread. According to the leakster, the featured song will appear on the profile page below the user's bio. He has shared screenshots of the upcoming feature’s prototype and adds that users are not allowed to play the featured song on the profile page at the present. But it is likely to change once the feature is rolled out to the end users.
An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the feature and said that it is an "internal prototype" at the moment. However, the feature is not being tested externally, he added.
An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the feature and said that it is an "internal prototype" at the moment. However, the feature is not being tested externally, he added.
Instagram, however, will not be the first social media company to bring the ability to add songs to its user’s profile. The feature has already been rolled out by MySpace social media platform in early 2000s.
Instagram, however, will not be the first social media company to bring the ability to add songs to its user’s profile. The feature has already been rolled out by MySpace social media platform in early 2000s.
As mentioned above, Instagram has not released the feature for its users yet. At present, it allows users to add music to Instagram Stories. Instagram users can either choose songs from the app’s library or they can also select songs from third-party apps like Spotify.