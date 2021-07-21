You no longer need an invite to join Clubhouse

“The invite system has been an important part of our early history. By adding people in waves, welcoming new faces each week in our Wednesday Orientations, and talking with the community each Sunday in Town Hall, we’ve been able to grow Clubhouse in a measured way, and (mostly) keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled," the company said in its post. “Everyone in the world should have access to meaningful conversations. And the best rooms on Clubhouse are the ones where you meet people from far outside your social circle, with very different views and lived experiences, who change your perspective on the world," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}