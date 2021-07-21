YouTube has introduced a new feature called 'Super Thanks' on their platform. This new mechanism will provide better monetization opportunities for creators. It will provide viewers with an option to purchase 'Super Thanks' to support the creator and show gratitude for the content they create.

Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief Product Officer said, "At YouTube, we’re always looking for fresh ways creators can diversify their revenue streams. That’s why I’m excited to unveil our fourth Paid Digital Good — Super Thanks. This new feature gives creators yet another way to earn money while also allowing them to strengthen relationships with viewers."

Viewers will have the option to pay in the range of USD 2 and USD 50 (in accordance with the local currency). Once a 'Super Thanks' is purchased, the purchase can be viewed in the comment section and it will also be highlighted in a distinct colour.

The feature was in beta testing and will now be available to thousands of monetising creators.

According to the video-streaming platform, the feature is available to creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices (Android and iOS). Creators can check if they have early access by following the instructions here. If they don't yet have access, they will be expanding availability to all eligible creators in the YouTube Partner Program later this year.

YouTube also offers Super Chat (launched in 2017) and Super Stickers (2019) features.

Super Chat is a highlighted message in the chat stream that stands out from the crowd to get more attention from the creator.

Super Chats remain pinned to the top of chat for up to 5 hours, giving more airtime to such messages.

Similarly, Super Stickers allow viewers to buy stickers to connect with creators during live streams and premieres.

