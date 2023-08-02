YouTube adds TikTok-like features to Shorts: Details inside

YouTube adds TikTok-like features to Shorts: Details inside1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:24 PM IST
YouTube is enhancing its Shorts platform, similar to TikTok, with features such as live video previews and new tools for creating Shorts videos.
Google’s YouTube is enhancing its Shorts platform, the competitor to TikTok with new features. One such feature being rolled out by YouTube is the experimentation with live video previews in a user's Shorts feed, similar to how TikTok displays live videos.
With the new addition, viewers can click on the preview to watch the livestream and explore other live videos within the feed. This move also includes creator monetization features like paid chatting and memberships.
By placing live videos in more prominent positions within the app, YouTube aims to help creators reach a broader audience with their Shorts content, says a report by The Verge. This strategy aligns with TikTok's emphasis on using live videos to drive product sales, target specific audiences, and host engaging virtual events.
YouTube plans to gradually roll out full-screen live videos over the next few months.
Furthermore, the company is introducing new tools for creating YouTube Shorts videos. The platform is reportedly testing features that allow users to create short-form videos from horizontal YouTube clips, enabling zooming and cropping of the original video.
Shorts creators will also benefit from a new suggestions feature that automatically extracts the audio clip and effect used in a video they want to recreate. This functionality is similar to features found on TikTok and Meta's Reels. YouTube's version will identify the audio from the same time stamp as the clip being replicated.
YouTube is also adding the Collab feature, which enables users to record a video side by side with another clip, similar to TikTok's Duet feature. Collab will offer multiple layouts and can be used both on Shorts and regular YouTube videos.
These efforts are part of YouTube's ongoing attempt to compete with TikTok's dominance in the short-form video space. To attract more creators, YouTube recently lowered its eligibility requirements for monetization, extending some features of the YouTube Partner Program to smaller creators.
