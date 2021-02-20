YouTube Android app rolling out 4K 60FPS support for low-resolution displays

YouTube has been pushing the envelope in terms of adopting new technological advances, especially when it comes to videos and resolutions. The platform even supports 8K videos on 60 frames per second. However, the YouTube application on Android was limited for devices with lower resolution.

The video streaming platform is now rolling out an update for Android application that allows even low-resolution displays to run 4K videos at 60 FPS. The videos will also support HDR. A report by Gsmarena claims that the new feature has been rolled out from the server side as even users with older version of the application have received the update. Last year, YouTube had rolled out the update for iOS 14.

Low-resolution displays will not be able to view the best results when compared high-resolution displays. However, opting for a higher resolution, even on lower resolution displays impacts the overall quality of the video due to a higher bitrate. The playback of the videos might still depend on various other factors such as internet speed and even the device’s ability to process graphics. Some older devices, despite the new support, may not be able to play a 4K high res video without substantial frame drops.

