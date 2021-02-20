YouTube Android app rolling out 4K 60FPS support for low-resolution displays

Low-resolution displays will not be able to view the best results when compared high-resolution displays. However, opting for a higher resolution, even on lower resolution displays impacts the overall quality of the video due to a higher bitrate. The playback of the videos might still depend on various other factors such as internet speed and even the device’s ability to process graphics. Some older devices, despite the new support, may not be able to play a 4K high res video without substantial frame drops.