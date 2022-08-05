YouTube could allow its premium subscribers to zoom in on videos1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM IST
Google's Youtube is testing out a feature for its premium subscribers on the mobile app which could allow them to zoom in on any video
Youtube is testing out a new feature on its mobile app which will allow its premium subscribers to zoom in on any video.It is the only feature that the video-sharing giant is trying out for now.