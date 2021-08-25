Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode on YouTube has been missing on iOS for a long time. The feature is finally being rolled out to users as an experiment. Even in the experiment, only YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to use the picture-in-picture feature.

A picture-in-picture feature allows users to run a video in a small window while continuing to use the rest of the screen real estate for other work.

The feature was announced in the month of June for iOS users. The company has not mentioned if it will always be limited to YouTube Premium members or it will be rolled out to non-Premium members as well. YouTube has claimed that the feature will remain active until 31 October. The video streaming application might then roll out to all users (including non-Premium members).

iOS users who are a YouTube Premium subscriber can get the feature by first visiting www.youtube.com/new on their device and then scroll down to where "Picture-in-picture on iOS" is listed and click "Try it out." The user will then have to log in to their account.

In order to make a video work in PiP mode, YouTube Premium members on iOS will just need to either click on the home button or swipe up in case of newer iPhones, this will automatically start the video in PiP mode.

The small window playing the video can be easily re-positioned and moved around by dragging it on the screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.