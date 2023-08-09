YouTube introduces option to disable video recommendations: Here’s how it works

In a recent announcement, YouTube has revealed a new update that empowers users to control their video recommendations. This update allows users to disable video recommendations when they choose to turn off their watch history.

Google's YouTube explained, "Starting today, if you have YouTube watch history off and have no significant prior watch history, features that require watch history to provide video recommendations will be disabled – like your YouTube home feed."

As a result of this modification, users can expect a different appearance on their homepage. The feed of recommended videos will no longer be present, making way for a clearer view of the search bar and the left-hand guide menu. This alteration aims to enhance the ease of searching, browsing subscribed channels, and exploring Topic tabs.

The availability of this feature will be gradually extended to users over the upcoming months, implying that the change may not be immediately experienced by all YouTube users.

If you wish to turn off your YouTube watch history, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Sign in to your Google account used for YouTube.

Visit the provided link.

Scroll down and locate 'YouTube History.'

Click on 'Turn off.'

This process will disable your YouTube History, allowing you to have greater control over the video recommendations you receive.

YouTube has been actively implementing changes to its platform in order to enhance the viewer experience. In June, the Google-owned company introduced a policy for fan channels. This policy requires creators of fan channels to clearly indicate that their channel is not officially affiliated with the original creator, artist, or entity. These policy changes are set to take effect on August 21, 2023.

Recently, YouTube rolled out live video previews in a user's Shorts feed, similar to how TikTok displays live videos. With the new addition, viewers can click on the preview to watch the livestream and explore other live videos within the feed. This move also includes creator monetization features like paid chatting and memberships.