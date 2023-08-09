YouTube introduces option to disable video recommendations: Here’s how it works

YouTube introduces option to disable video recommendations: Here’s how it works1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:25 PM IST
YouTube introduces update allowing users to disable video recommendations by turning off their watch history. The feature will be gradually rolled out to users over the next few months.
In a recent announcement, YouTube has revealed a new update that empowers users to control their video recommendations. This update allows users to disable video recommendations when they choose to turn off their watch history.
