YouTube is back up after brief outage

Alphabet Inc's streaming platform YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage. However, a report claimed that more than 60,000 users in the US indicated the issues.

"The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.

Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, Meta Inc's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing similar problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the microblogging site should be back up later today after several users complained of not being able to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

“There are multiple internal and external issues with the app simultaneously. The service should be back on track later tonight," Musk tweeted early on Thursday.

Twitter was down for about 9,000 users in the United States at 5 pm Eastern Time, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages declined to 2,500 by 6 p.m. Eastern.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," tweeted Twitter's support account on Wednesday.

The outage comes as billionaire owner Musk slashed Twitter's staff since taking over the company in October, raising concerns about the viability of the service with fewer engineers.

The Information reported Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday to pause on new feature development "in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up."