YouTube is back up after brief outage
- Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.
Alphabet Inc's streaming platform YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.
