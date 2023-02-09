YouTube is back up after brief outage

Alphabet Inc's streaming platform YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.
Alphabet Inc's streaming platform YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.
The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage. However, a report claimed that more than 60,000 users in the US indicated the issues.
The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage. However, a report claimed that more than 60,000 users in the US indicated the issues.
"The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.
"The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.
Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.
Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Meanwhile, Meta Inc's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing similar problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.
Meanwhile, Meta Inc's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing similar problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the microblogging site should be back up later today after several users complained of not being able to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the microblogging site should be back up later today after several users complained of not being able to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."
“There are multiple internal and external issues with the app simultaneously. The service should be back on track later tonight," Musk tweeted early on Thursday.