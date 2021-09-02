YouTube Music now has over 5 crore paid subscribers

Google has experimented with charging for music for the last decade, cycling through several different products and names without much success. But the performance of the current music service, rolled out in June 2018, suggests YouTube has finally figured out how to persuade many of its customers to pay for music. YouTube is the fastest-growing paid music service in the world, according to Midia Research, and now accounts for about 8% of the world’s subscribers. Spotify is first by a wide margin.