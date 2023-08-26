YouTube Music rolls out real-time lyrics feature. Here's how to get it

YouTube Music rolls out real-time lyrics feature. Here's how to get it2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST
YouTube Music has reportedly introduced real-time lyrics on Android and iOS, enhancing the user experience. This feature offers interactive, dynamically updating lyrics with improved design and alignment with the music. However, it is not yet available for all songs, but updates promise wider coverage in the future. Users may need to restart the app to access this feature.