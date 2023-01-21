YouTube Music to bring a ‘Listening Room’ on Discord for user feedback: Report

YouTube Music to bring a ‘Listening Room’ on Discord for user feedback: Report2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:47 PM IST
- According to a report by 9To5Google, users will receive a free year of YouTube Music Premium under the programme. The report further suggests that there are certain requirements to be selected for the programme.
YouTube Music, a Google owned music streaming platform, is set to launch a ‘Listening Room’ program on instant messaging platform Discord, as per the report. It is said that the company’s product team will partner with several users on Discord to receive regular feedback on the specific features.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×