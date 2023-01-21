YouTube Music to bring a ‘Listening Room’ on Discord for user feedback: Report

YouTube Music, a Google owned music streaming platform, is set to launch a ‘Listening Room’ program on instant messaging platform Discord, as per the report. It is said that the company’s product team will partner with several users on Discord to receive regular feedback on the specific features.

According to a report by 9To5Google, users will receive a free year of YouTube Music Premium under the programme. The report further suggests that there are certain requirements to be selected for the programme.

Reportedly, the conditions required to be chosen for the free YouTube Music Premium are are a user requires to be a music lover, use YouTube Music as the primary music streaming app for 12 months, provide regular feedback via conversations and polls on Discour along with agreement to not share information such as taking screenshots, pictures or recording of conversations.

To recall, The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had exposed six YouTube channels recently that were working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information.

“The Fact Check Unit released six separate Twitter threads having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels," I&B Ministry said in a press release.

The six YouTube channels were found to be operating as part of a coordinated disinformation network, had nearly 20 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 51 crore times, the ministry added.

The YouTube channels exposed by the PIB Fact Check unit spread fake news about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament of India, functioning of the Government of India, etc.

“Examples include false claims regarding ban on Electronic Voting Machines, and false statements attributed to senior Constitutional functionaries including the President of India, Chief Justice of India," the ministry said. The channels are part of a fake news economy that thrives on monetization of fake news.

The channels use fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic and drive traffic to their channels in order to monetize the videos published by them.