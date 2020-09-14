YouTube’s short-video platform is now official, called YouTube Shorts

The create option allows users to record their short videos directly from the app and even string together multiple videos. YouTube already has tie ups with music companies, so it can allow users to use music in their videos too, which is an integral part of any short-video platform. The platform is touting the fact that it gets over 2 billion viewers every months, to entice creators towards the feature. It will also create a Watch section for users who come to the platform only to consume content.