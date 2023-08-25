YouTube tests new 'Song Search' feature: Find music by humming or recording in just 3 seconds1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:21 PM IST
YouTube is testing a new Android app feature that allows users to search for songs by humming or recording them for over three seconds. The feature is accessible through the YouTube app's voice search and displays official music content, user-generated videos, and Shorts.
YouTube is reportedly experimenting with a new Android app feature that enables users to search for songs by humming or recording them for over three seconds. Limited to select users, the "song search" function can be accessed through the YouTube app's "voice search." Upon identifying the song, the app displays official music content, user-generated videos, and Shorts. This feature draws from the same technology as Google Search's "Hum to Search," but YouTube's version is faster, requiring only three seconds of audio.