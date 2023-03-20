YouTube TV's monthly subscription to cost more. Details here

YouTube TV's monthly subscription to cost more. Details here2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Beginning immediately for new subscribers, the basic package, which has more than 100 TV channels, will cost USD 72.99 a month. That's an increase of USD 8 from USD 64.99 per month, which has been its price for more than three years. Existing subscribers will receive the new price beginning April 18.
YouTube TV subscription cost is going up again. According to a report by CNN Business, the monthly subscription will become expensive by 114 per cent than when the service launched six years ago.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×