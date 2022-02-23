YouTube unveils this new feature to show when a channel is live streaming

Additionally, Instagram shows a colourful ring around the profile pictures of live streaming accounts when they're shown at the top of your feed. Like Stories, which originally started out as a Snapchat feature before being rapidly cloned by basically every other platform out there, it seems the live ring UI was too perfect to not integrate into YouTube. But the biggest example of the inspiration YouTube is taking from TikTok is undoubtedly 'Shorts', a feature that lets you browse short-form video content using a vertically scrolling feed.